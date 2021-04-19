Souhan; Timberwolves Need A Vocal Leader [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves lost 124-105 to the Los Angeles Clippers Sunday night to fall to 15-43. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Timberwolves need a player or players to hold everyone accountable for the effort they show on a daily basis. He says Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell have played well and so has rookie Anthony Edwards. Souhan says maybe Edwards can be that guy as he gets more comfortable with the system under head coach Chris Finch. He says the Wolves played poorly in both the 2nd and 3rd quarters but says they aren't trying to lose or tank. He says if that was their intent some top players would likely be sitting out.

The Twins had their Saturday and Sunday games postponed in Anaheim and their Monday game in Oakland. The Twins are planning a doubleheader Tuesday in Oakland. Jim says it is difficult to predict if they can play this game but says their pitching staff is well rested and shouldn't have any issues getting through the Tuesday doubleheader and the Wednesday game against the A's.

The Gopher volleyball team lost 3-2 to Pittsburgh in the NCAA sweet sixteen Sunday. Jim says this isn't Hugh McCutchen's best team at the U so this wasn't a surprise that they didn't make the final four. He says McCutchen has done a great job with this program.

Former Gopher forward Jarvis Omersa has committed to play basketball at now division I St. Thomas. Jim says this appears to be a good fit for Omersa and St. Thomas. He says Omersa didn't have the offensive game to contribute much in the Big Ten but could do well at a smaller Division I program.

Chet Holmgren is announcing his college intent at noon today. Jim says Holmgren shouldn't be blamed for deciding to go somewhere else if that is what he chooses. The Gopher are among 8 schools on his final list.

