Souhan; Timberwolves Have Talent [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves posted a 135-105 win at New Orleans Thursday night in their first game back after the All Star Break. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Timberwolves have talent they just haven't put it together yet. Souhan says they played hard for new head coach Chris Finch Thursday night. Jim says the Wolves have players other teams want based on their emerging talent and good salary. Those players include Jaylen Nowell, Jaden McDaniels and Anthony Edwards.

The Gopher men's basketball team came close but still lost to Ohio State 79-75 Thursday afternoon in the Big Ten Tournament. Jim says it was good to see the Gopher play hard for Richard Pitino but he still thinks the Gophers will move on from Pitino soon. He says a decision on Pitino's future should come soon.

The Vikings restructured the contract of punter Britton Colquitt to clear up more than a Million dollars in salary cap space. The Vikings cut left tackle Riley Reiff earlier this week to clear up more salary space. Jim says other teams are doing the same thing cutting loose quality offensive lineman. He says there are some good free agent offensive lineman out there.

The Twins got a home run from top prospect Alex Kirilloff Thursday. Jim says Kirilloff has a chance to be really good and possibly as good if not better than fellow outfielder Max Kepler. Souhan says Kirilloff has shown in the minor leagues to hit for average and power and shown impact the Twins this season.

