Souhan; Timberwolves Can Play Better Defense [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves open the 2020-2021 season tonight at home against the Detroit Pistons. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Timberwolves can play better defense and it could start tonight. He says young players can become better defensive players. He says if Jarrett Culver and Anthony Edwards contribute on both ends of the floor that could set the stage for improvements from both D'Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns. T-Wolves head coach Ryan Saunders says team defense has been a focus for awhile and he's looking for improvements right away.

The Gopher women's basketball team hosts Indiana today at 1:00 pm., pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 12:30. Jim says the Gophers have talent but just aren't going to be good enough to compete with other Big Ten teams this season. Jim says head coach Lindsay Whalen is very competitive and is working her team hard in practice to improve.

Gopher running back Mohammed Ibrahim was one of 3 unanimous choices for Big Ten first team offense. He says it would have been great to see the type of numbers Ibrahim could have put up in a full season. He says Ibrahim has a chance to be a good pro.

Quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and now Zach Wilson could all be top 10 picks in the NFL draft in 2021. Jim says the Vikings are likely not to pick a quarterback in the first round because of their commitment to Kirk Cousins for 2021 and 2022.