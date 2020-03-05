Souhan; The Wolves Guards Are Much Better [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves have won a pair of games in a row after they won at home against Chicago Wednesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Wolves VP of Basketball Operations Gerson Rosas has improved the quality of the back court with the additions of Malik Beasley and D'Angelo Russell.

The Gopher men's basketball team suffered another loss Wednesday night when they lost at Indiana. Jim says a lack of depth and belief they can win close games has played a role in their recent struggles.