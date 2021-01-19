Souhan; Talbot Looked Good in Wild Loss [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild suffered their first loss of the season 1-0 at Anaheim Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says new Wild goaltender Cam Talbot looked better in their one loss Monday night as opposed to their 2 wins in overtime against Los Angeles. Jim says the Wild will likely ride Talbot as often as they can with days off in between each one of their games so far.

The Timberwolves lost at Atlanta 107-92 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday. Jim says the Wolves just don't have enough scoring in the lineup without Karl-Anthony Towns, Ricky Rubio and Juancho Hernangomez not available due to Covid-19. Jim says starting players like Josh Okogie and Jarred Vanderbilt is an indication of where this team is at. He says those players are bench players and shouldn't be starting and receiving heavy minutes if the Wolves expect to win games.

The Gopher men's basketball team is ranked #17 in both National polls this week. Jim says the Gophers are "that good" and deserve their rankings with the tough competition they've faced to this point in the conference despite the double digit road loses.

The Twins missed out on trading for Pirates starting pitcher Joe Musgrove. Jim says the Twins appear to be more financially conservative that normal this offseason. He says Covid-19 has really hurt baseball baseball teams financially. He says NFL and college teams can make it on TV money where that just isn't the case with baseball teams.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app