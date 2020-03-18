Souhan; Spielman Will Make Draft Day Moves [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Vikings are left with more questions than answers after trading away Stefon Diggs to the Buffalo Bills. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan thinks the front office will need to be aggressive in the draft to build depth and find starter. Listen below.

Waynes, Weatherly, Rhodes, Joseph are all gone from last year's team. Jim thinks the Vikings may turn back to Mackenzie Alexander to fill a starter roll.

Free agency begins Wednesday but Jim thinks the Vikings may not go after the names available to fill their roster needs.