Souhan; Pitino Could be Gone After the Season [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team suffered another close loss Sunday night 71-69 at Wisconsin against the Badgers. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks Pitino will be fired after the season. Listen below.

The Minnesota Wild are hanging in there for a playoff spot and the schedule looks to be kind to them over the next week which could allow them to overtake Nashville for the last wildcard spot in the Western Conference.

Former Gopher safety Antoine Winfield Jr. appeared to do a good job at the scouting combine over the weekend. Jim thinks both Winfield Jr. and former Gopher receiver Tyler Johnson will be selected in the 2nd or 3rd round territory.