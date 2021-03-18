Souhan; Peterson May Not Be Vikings #1 Corner [PODCAST]

The Vikings agreed to sign 31-year old veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson to a 1-year $10 Million contract. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says Peterson is a 6-time Pro Bowler but was doesn't possess the same speed he once did and was beaten off by receivers while playing with the Cardinals last season. Jim says it is possible that both Jeff Gladney and Cam Dantzler are better players right now than Peterson. Jim says a 1-year $10 Million contract isn't a big contract for a free agent corner.

The Gopher men's basketball team is losing point guard Jamal Mashburn Jr. The freshman has entered the transfer portal after head coach Richard Pitino was fired by the University of Minnesota. Jim says other current players are expected to follow suit. He says this was expected because these players came to Minnesota to play for Richard Pitino and now he's gone to New Mexico.

The NCAA men's basketball tournament starts today with the first four games. Michigan State will play UCLA tonight. Jim says Michigan State is a hot team after posting wins over Michigan, Illinois, and Ohio State in the past few weeks.

The Twins lost 9-1 to the Boston Red Sox in Fort Myers, Florida Wednesday. Jim says he tries not to overreact to spring games. Matt Shoemaker was hit for 7 earned runs over 3 innings. Jim says if there is a problem with his delivery then he would be concerned but if this is just an example of Shoemaker working off some rust that isn't a concern.

