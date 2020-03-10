Souhan; Oturu Snubbed From Big Ten First Team [PODCAST]

Gophers men's basketball big man Daniel Oturu wasn't on the list when the Big Ten All-Conference First Team was named Monday. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan thinks Oturu is now headed for the NBA draft. Listen below.

The Minnesota Vikings have some big holes to fill this off-season. Jim thinks the Vikings will try to do some player restructuring before free agency starts Monday.

The Twins are less than a month away from Opening Day. Jim says the key for a winning season will be the teams health, including the health of Byron Buxton.