Souhan; Minnesota United Has Some Talent [PODCAST]

Minnesota United FC lost 3-2 to Seattle in the MLS Western Conference Finals Monday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says the way they lost after taking a 2-0 lead is leaving many Minnesota sports fans to compare them to the Twins, Vikings, Wild, etc... He says it's unfair to say Minnesota United can't win the big one of chokes in the big one. Jim says the Loons have some impressive players led by Emauel Reynoso.

The Gopher men's basketball team will play Boston College at home tonight as part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. Jim says the Gophers don't have the on-court chemistry they need to compete at a high level yet. He says this will be their biggest test. Boston College is 1-3 but has lost to tough competition like Villanova, St. John's and Florida. The Gophers have posted wins over North Dakota, Loyola Marymount (twice) and UW-Green Bay.

The Gopher men's hockey team is 6-0 and ranked #4 in the country in the latest USCHO.com Division I poll. Jim says the Gophers are really playing well under head coach Bob Motzko and face a good test today and tomorrow against #5 Michigan.