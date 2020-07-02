Souhan; Maya Moore Accomplishes Her Goal [PODCAST]

Former Minnesota Lynx player Maya Moore has been working hard to get Jonathan Irons released from prison in Missouri. That goal was realized earlier this week. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan says Irons is a black man who was wrongfully imprisoned for a crime he did not commit and Moore left the Lynx to push for his release. I asked Jim if Moore would come back to basketball. He isn't sure if her quest for equality is over but it is possible she could return at some point. The Lynx issued a statement in support of Maya Moore today.

The Twins will hold their first full squad workout at Target Field and CHS Field Friday. Jim says the plan is to get the roster to 30 before reducing it to 28 and then 26 as the new Major League Baseball adjusted format asks for. He says the minor league players, who will be practicing at CHS Field in St. Paul, will play intrasquad games to aid in their development.

The Star Tribune is reporting that the NHL hub cities will be Toronto and Edmonton. Jim says the NHL views Canada has handling the Covid-19 issues better than the United States. He says Edmonton may seem like a strange choice but they have the necessary rinks and facilities needed. Jim says Toronto makes a lot of sense.

The NFL has cancelled the 1st and 4th preseason games for each team. The move means preseason games will now be played starting August 20. Jim says this doesn't mean additional preseason or regular season games won't be cancelled. Jim says players will still report to training camp at the end of this month but teams will now play just 1 home and 1 away preseason game.