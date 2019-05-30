Souhan; Lynx Reeve Deserves Credit [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Lynx improved to 2-0 after posting a 72-61 over Seattle Wednesday night. The Lynx are playing without Lindsay Whalen (retired), Maya Moore (Taking this year off), Rebekkah Brunson (may not be back) and Seimone Augustus (injured). Despite all the turnover the Lynx continue to win. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He thinks Head Coach Cheryl Reeve deserves more credit for their success.

The Twins took the day off Wednesday and they open a 4-game series at the Tampa Bay Rays tonight. Jim Souhan thinks Nelson Cruz will come off the injured list today. Jim also thinks Devin Smeltzer will get another start in the rotation.

Amir Coffey decided not to return to the Gopher basketball program for his senior. Jim tells us whether he thinks that's a good idea.