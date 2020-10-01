Souhan; Losing Streak Got to the Twins [PODCAST]

The Twins were eliminated from the playoffs Wednesday after losing 3-1 in Game 2 of their Wildcard playoff series with Houston. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said the 16-game postseason losing streak may have entered their minds and effected them in this series. The streak is now at 18 games. Jim says pulling Jose Berrios after 5 innings with 1 run allowed was premature. He says the Twins are too dependent on analytics.

40-year old Nelson Cruz' contract is up. Jim says the Twins should bring him back next season but it remains to be seen if he will want to continue playing and if so with the Twins. Byron Buxton didn't start the game Wednesday due to what Jim is calling concussion symptoms. Jim was surprised to see Buxton appear late in the game as a pinch runner.

The Vikings didn't receive a positive Covid-19 test yesterday and are expected to be back at their facility in Eagan today. Jim says the plan is that they will prepare to play the Texans in Houston Sunday at noon. Jim says the Vikings will have enough prep time for the game.

Gopher top receiver Rashod Bateman was granted eligibility to play for the Gophers this season by the NCAA. Jim says this is great news for the Gophers. Jim says he is their top player.