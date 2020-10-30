Souhan; Looking Rough For the Vikings Sunday [PODCAST]

The Vikings play at Green Bay Sunday at noon, pregame on WJON at 11 a.m. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the Vikings will likely play without 3 of their top 4 corner backs. Cam Dantzler was placed on the Covid-19 reserve list, and both Holton Hill and Mike Hughes are unlikely to play due to injury. Jim says Jeff Gladney and Harrison Hand will start at corner Sunday. Jim also says they won't likely provide much of a pass rush. Jim acknowledged that the Vikings don't have much of a chance at winning this game.

The Gopher football team plays at Maryland tonight at 6:30, pregame on WJON at 4:30. Jim says the Gopher defense is a work in progress and the young defense will need to get coached up. He says in a typical year they would be able to play some non-conference opponents that would have been easier for young players. Jim says Mohammed Ibrahim and Rashod Bateman played well last week and they will be leaned on every week.

Timberwolves guard Malik Beasley is facing a pair of felony charges. Beasley is a restricted free agent. Jim says the Wolves could chose to not re-sing Beasley and guard shooting guard Anthony Edwards 1st overall in November.