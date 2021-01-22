Souhan; Kubiak Was Good for the Viking Offense [PODCAST]

The Vikings are looking for a new Offensive Coordinator for the 6th time in 6 years after Gary Kubiak chose to retire from the position. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Kubiak's offense did what head coach Mike Zimmer wants it to. Souhan says the running game under Kubiak has helped set up Kirk Cousins and the passing game. Jim expects the Vikings to look at options in and outside the organization to replace Kubiak.

The Minnesota Wild host San Jose in their home opener tonight at 7 p.m. Hear the game joined in progress on AM 1390 following SCSU men's basketball. Jim says if we weren't dealing with a pandemic right now there would be lots of excitement in the arena for tonight's game. He says the league views the Wild as a young team without high expectations. Jim says the expectations for this team is growing especially if they can get Kevin Fiala and Zach Parise going offensively.

The NFL's NFC and AFC championship games are taking place Sunday. Jim says both games include great quarterback matchups. He'd like to see the Packers and Aaron Rodgers against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the Super Bowl. Mahomes is a bit of a question mark to play Sunday but Jim expects him to take the field. Jim says he's seen enough of Tom Brady in Super Bowls and believes with the weather and how Rodgers is playing that the Packers have an advantage.

