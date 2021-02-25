Souhan; Kaprizov Is Leading the Wild [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild extended their winning streak to 4 games with a 6-2 win at Colorado Wednesday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist joined me on WJON today. He say rookie Kirill Kaprizov helped set up a pair of goals last night and has been very impressive during this stretch. Jim says what's more impressive is the Wild are scoring lots of goals and last season's top goal scorer Kevin Fiala hasn't really gotten going yet. Zach Parise scored his first goal of the season Wednesday night and now has 800 points scored in his career. Jim says Parise has had a good career.

The Timberwolves lost 133-126 in overtime at Chicago Wednesday night. Jim says Karl-Anthony Towns fouling out at the end of regulation really hurt their chances of pulling off this win. Jim says the Wolves defense still needs to get better if they are to end their losing ways.

The Twins will play this season without top prospect Royce Lewis. The short stop suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season. Jim says Lewis wasn't likely to appear in the Major Leagues this season but he still could figure in to their plans as a major leaguer next season.

The Gopher men's basketball team will host Northwestern tonight at 8 p.m., pregame on WJON at 7:30. Jim says this is close to a must win if they have any hopes of making the NCAA tournament. The Gophers will play without starting guard Gabe Kalscheur and center Liam Robbins will be limited with an ankle injury.

