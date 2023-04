Wild, Timberwolves Playoff Schedules

The Timberwolves lost game 1 at Denver Sunday to open their playoff series with the Nuggets. The Wild open their first round series at Dallas tonight at 8:30, pregame on AM 1390/93.9 FM Granite City Sports at 8:15.

Minnesota Wild vs. Dallas Stars

Game 1 - Tonight, 8:30 p.m. at Dallas (on AM 1390/93.9. FM - TV ESPN2)

Game 2 - Wednesday April 19 8:30 p.m. at Dallas (on AM 1390/93.9 FM - TV ESPN2)

Game 3 - Friday April 21 9:00 p.m. vs. Dallas (on AM 1390/93.9 FM - TV TBS)

Game 4 - Sunday April 23 5:30 p.m. vs. Dallas (on AM 1390/93.9 FM - TV TBS)

Game 5 - Tuesday April 25 TBD at Dallas (on AM 1390/93.9 FM) if necessary

Game 6 - Friday April 28 TBD vs. Dallas (on AM 1390/93.9 FM) if necessary

Game 7 - Sunday April 30 TBD at Dallas (on AM 1390/93.9 FM) if necessary

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

Game 1 - Denver 109, Timberwolves 80

Game 2 - Wednesday April 19 9:00 p.m. (joined on WJON - TV TNT)

Game 3 - Friday April 21 8:30 p.m. (joined on WJON - TV ESPN)

Game 4 - Sunday April 23 8:30 p.m. (on WJON - TV TNT)

Game 5 - Tuesday April 25 TBD (on WJON) if necessary

Game 6 - Thursday April 27 TBD (on AM 1390/93.9 FM) if necessary

Game 7 - Saturday April 29 TBD (on AM 1390/93.9 FM) if necessary