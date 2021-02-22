Souhan; It Was Time to Pull the Plug on Saunders [PODCAST]

The Timberwolves lost 103-98 at New York against the Knicks Sunday night. The loss is the 8th in their last 9 and drops Minnesota to a NBA worst 7-24. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says the firing was warranted. Souhan thought the Wolves front office wanted to see how Saunders would do with a healthy Karl-Anthony Towns and D'Angelo Russell as the same time but it seems apparent that the team just wasn't getting better under Saunders. Jim says he doesn't know much about new Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch but he does say Finch appears to have paid his dues to get this opportunity.

The Gopher men's basketball team was blown out Saturday at home against Illinois Saturday. Jim says the Gophers embarrassed themselves in the 2nd half but could still win 3 or 4 of their remaining 4 games and make the NCAA tournament based on the strength of the Big Ten and their victories over Iowa, Michigan and Ohio State. Souhan says Liam Robbins fighting through an ankle injury has hurt the team and so has playing without guard Gabe Kalscheur. Kalscheur is out with a broken finger on his shooting hand.

The Minnesota Wild play at San Jose against the Sharks tonight at 9:30, pregame on AM 1390-Granite City Sports at 9:15. Jim says the Wild are playing better after beating Anaheim twice last week. He says at 8-6 they could be positioning themselves well for a playoff run.

The Twins started workouts for pitchers and catchers late last week. Jim says it is possible that catcher Mitch Garver wasn't healthy last season and that led to his poor hitting season. He says this kind of thing happens all the time when players have a poor season and we find out later that they weren't healthy.

