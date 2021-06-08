Souhan; Hunter Very Important to the Vikings Defense [PODCAST]

Vikings' defensive end Danielle Hunter has expressed interest in a new contract. The Vikings haven't done much to acknowledge his concerns but it could be coming to a head. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON this morning. He says Hunter is an important part of their defense with their pass rush and their ability to stop the run. Souhan believes Hunter doesn't have issues with coaches and this is strictly a money situation. He thinks Hunter wants to be paid a similar amount to what Joey Bosa of the Chargers is getting paid. Hunter signed a 5-year contract extension worth $72 Million in 2018.

Green Bay Packers quarterback quarterback Aaron Rodgers could decide to retire. That's according to Jim Souhan who heard that from NFL reporter Kevin Siefert from the Athletic. He says options for Rodgers include returning to the Packers, hold out hoping for a trade while accumulating fines for missing mandatory teams practices, or retire.

The Twins begin a 3-game series at home against the New York Yankees tonight at 7:10, pregame on WJON at 6:30. Jim says both the Twins and Yankees have underachieved with the Twins underachieving more. He says Jorge Polanco, Miguel Sano, and Josh Donaldson haven't had the type of season the Twins had hoped for. We discussed Major League baseball's concerns with doctoring baseballs from pitchers. Souhan says there a many pitchers who have been accused of doing this for awhile. He says MLB won't likely make a big deal about this because of the potential fallout.

