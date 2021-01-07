Souhan; Gopher MBB Struggling on the Road [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball lost their 3rd straight road game of the Big Ten season 82-57 Wednesday night to fall to 3-3 in the Big Ten and 10-3 overall. Jim says the Gophers just haven't played well on the road. Factors could be different rims and environment or the travel but with no fans that can't be the issue. Jim says the Gophers needed to win the battle of the bigs but that didn't happen when freshman Hunter Dickinson outplayed Liam Robbins.

The Gopher women's basketball team lost at Iowa 92-79 Wednesday night despite leading by 10 at halftime. Jim says this team is still learning to play together. He says talent shouldn't be an issue.

The Timberwolves look to end their 5-game losing streak when they play at Portland at 9 p.m. tonight, pregame on WJON at 8:30. The Wolves won't get forward Josh Okogie (hamstring) back tonight but he could return on the weekend. Jim says the Wolves just aren't that good right now and it takes time for these players to learn to play together. He says if these struggles continue it is possible that management removes Ryan Saunders as head coach to see if that's the reason why they aren't playing well. The Wolves took a longer look at forward Jarred Vanderbilt Tuesday and he played well. Jim says the energy he brings make him a player the Wolves have to see what they have in.