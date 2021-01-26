Souhan; Fleck Wants to Stay in the Midwest [PODCAST]

Gopher head football coach P.J. Fleck has reported as a candidate for the vacant head football coaching job at the University of Tennessee. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says it is possible that Fleck is a candidate there but he thinks Flecks wants to stay in the Midwest and may like the idea of not having the pressure that would come with a job like Tennessee. Listen to our conversation below.

The Timberwolves lost at Golden State 130-108 Monday night. Jim says the Wolves got good games from Malik Beasley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Naz Reid and Jayden McDaniels. Jim says the Wolves lately have done a good job finding under the radar players who can contribute to their NBA team. He says Gerson Rosas has been able to identify some players late in the 1st round, 2nd round and undrafted free agents that have been apart of their rotation.

Aaron Rodgers, Deshaun Waston and Mathew Stafford are established NFL quarterbacks that could be available this offseason. Jim says the Vikings are tied to Kirk Cousins and won't land any of the three. He says it will be tough for the Packers to trade Rodgers due to his salary number. Jim says the NFL makes it tough to trade NFL contracts like Rodgers as opposed to the NBA which recently saw star player James Harden traded from Houston to Brooklyn in a 4-team swap.

The Gopher women's basketball team won at Penn State Monday. Jim says the Gophers are getting better and coach Lindsay Whalen deserves some credit for this team's improvement.