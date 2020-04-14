Souhan; Deaths In Minnesota Sports World [PODCAST]

Karl-Anthony Towns lost his mother Jacqueline Cruz-Towns due to complications to Covid-19. She was 58-years old. Former Viking quarterback Tarvaris Jackson died in a car crash Sunday night in Alabama. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He talked about the impact that Towns' mother had on him. Jim also discussed his experiences with Jackson when he spent 5 years in Minnesota.

The Carolina Panthers made Christian McCaffrey the highest paid running back earning him $16 Million a season. Jim discussed the how McCaffrey has been able to stay healthy despite his size.