Souhan; Cook Likely to Miss Some Time [PODCAST]

The Vikings lost 27-26 at Seattle Sunday night when Russell Wilson found D.K. Metcalf in the end zone with :15 left for the go-ahead touchdown. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. The Vikings decided to go for it on a 4th and inches with approximately 2 minutes remaining and failed to get the first down. Jim said at the time he thought kicking the field goal was the right move but he understands Head Coach Mike Zimmer's desire to in effect end the game with a first round.

The Vikings lost running back Dalvin Cook to a groin injury in the 2nd half. Jim says Cook will likely miss some time and with a bye week after next Sunday a 2-week layoff would make sense. Backup running back Alexander Mattison looked good for the Vikings in relief of Cook. Jim says his effectiveness could look different if a team can game plan for him specifically.

The L.A. Lakers won the NBA title Sunday night with a win over the Miami Heat. Jim says Lebron James keeps building on his legend with another title with a different team. He says Lebron will likely go down as the all-time leading scorer in NBA history and will hold many other distinctions.

The Minnesota Wild signed goaltender Cam Talbot to a 3-year contract over the weekend. Jim says he still isn't sure General Manager Bill Guerin is making the team better. He says time will tell on that.