Souhan; Brian O’Neill Could Be Really Good [PODCAST]

The Vikings restructured the contract of left tackle Reilly Reiff this week. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. Jim says Reiff will stay at left tackle for now but he says expected starting right tackle Brian O'Neill is a candidate to move to left tackle. He says O'Neill could be a really good football player in the NFL for a long time. Jim says the Vikings are concerned about the guard position but feel good about center Garrett Bradbury and the both Reiff and O'Neill.

The Twins pulled out a 3-2 win over the Chicago White Sox at Target Field Tuesday night. Jim says both Michael Pineda and Byron Buxton returned to add to the win. Buxton had the game-winning RBI single in the 7th inning and robbed Edwin Encarnacion of a home run. Pineda threw 6 innings with 2 earned runs allowed. Matt Wisler closed the game for the Twins. Jim says Taylor Rogers wasn't likely available due to being used earlier in the series. He feels Rogers remains the closer.

The Big Ten is looking at playing football this fall even though they pushed the season back to the spring at the earliest. Jim says it still feels unlikely that the Big Ten will play this fall.