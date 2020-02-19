Souhan; Baseball Hasn’t Handled Sign Stealing Issue Well [PODCAST]

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred has put himself in a difficult position by diminishing the value of the MLB World Championship trophy and not punishing Houston Astro players. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today.

The Gopher men's basketball team hosts Indiana tonight at 8 p.m., pregame on WJON at 7:30. Jim says the Gophers need tonight's game to keep their slim NCAA tournament hopes alive.