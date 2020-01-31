Souhan; Bad Shooting and Officials Hurt Gophers [PODCAST]

The Gopher men's basketball team shot just 31 percent from the field and lost 59-51 at #19 Illinois Thursday night. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He said the Gophers just didn't shoot the ball well enough and you can't expect to get calls from the officials on the road in the Big Ten. Listen below.

The Chiefs and 49ers play Sunday in Super Bowl LIV. Jim is picking Kansas City to win the game and likes Patrick Mahomes to have a big game.