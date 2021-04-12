Souhan; A-Rod Would Be a Threat to Move the Wolves [PODCAST]

An ownership group headed by former baseball star Alex Rodriguez has a pending agreement to buy the Minnesota Timberwolves from Glen Taylor. Star Tribune Sports Columnist Jim Souhan joined me on WJON today. He says Rodriguez is the face of this ownership group and doesn't expect this ownership transfer to go fast. Souhan says this process could take years with current owner Glen Taylor in no hurry to sell the team. Jim says A-Rod doesn't have any ties to the state and could be interested in moving the team to Seattle or somewhere else where the possibility to make money would be better.

The Timberwolves defeated the Chicago Bulls 121-117 Sunday night at Target Center. Jim says D'Angelo Russell coming off the bench is designed to limit his minutes as he is coming off an injury. Souhan says Karl-Anthony Towns played well on an emotional night on the 1-year anniversary of his mother passing away due to Covid-19.

The Twins lost 2 out of 3 against the Seattle Mariners this past weekend with the bullpen struggling to hold leads in both. Jim says the Twins should move away from Alex Colome as the closer and give the job to Hansel Robles to allow left hander Taylor Rogers to continue to work in his role as a setup man. Jim says the Twins need to feel confident late in games that they can hold leads.

Jim spent the last 5 days in Augusta, Georgia covering the Masters golf tournament. Souhan says Hideki Matsuyama winning the Masters is a big deal in Japan. He says Matsuyama is a big deal in Japan and him winning a Major golf tournament was well celebrated their. Souhan says golf is extremely popular in Japan with long lines just to get to a driving range.

Get our free mobile app