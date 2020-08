WJON's Question of the Week is asking listeners to name a song with "rain" or "water" in the title? Answers could include "Rain Drops Keep Falling on my Head", "Singing in the Rain" or "Purple Rain". Answer this question between 9:10-10 this morning by calling 320-252-5852, email jay@wjon.com or comment on facebook.

WJON's Question of the Week airs from 9:10-10 a.m. Fridays.