Sondra (Westra) Beuning, 80, St. Cloud

November 4, 1942 - September 17, 2023

Sondra J. Beuning, age 80, passed peacefully on September 17, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House with beloved family members by her side.

At Sondra’s request, no formal service will be held. Arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN. Memorial contributions may be made to the St. Cloud Friends of the Library or to the donor’s choice.

Sondra was born November 4, 1942, in St. Charles, Missouri, to E. John and Gladys M. (Knudson) Westra who have predeceased her. Sondra is survived by her husband of thirty-five years, Thomas B. Beuning, St. Cloud. Her daughter, Kristina Youso Connoy (Robert), St. Paul, and grandchildren Jonas, Graham, and Alma. Stepson Alex J. Beuning (Kristina), Eau Claire, Wisconsin, and granddaughters Kelsey, Ella, and Julia. Stepson Colin R. Beuning (Jennifer), Brunswick, Georgia, and grandchildren Aeden and Gabriella. Sister Nikki A. Westra (James Doherty), Tucson, Arizona. Brothers Peter D. Westra (Marcia), Tucson, Arizona, and J. Michael Westra (Kasey), Foley, and sister-in-law Bonnie J. Westra, Clear Lake. Sondra is also survived by many additional beloved family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Sondra was preceded in death by her brother Stephen J. Westra, and her former husband, Severin D. Youso, Jr.

Tom and Sondra want to extend a special note of gratitude to Dr. Hilary I. Ufearo and the nurses in the Oncology Unit at the St. Cloud Hospital and at the CentraCare Coborn Cancer Center for their excellent care, their kindness, and their good cheer. A thank you also to Dr. Patrick M. Lalley and the outstanding CentraCare Hospice nurses for their end-of-life attention and care. Dr. Ufearo and Dr. Lalley, their teams and the nursing staff at Quiet Oaks Hospice helped make this unplanned journey manageable and ultimately peaceful.