Softball, Baseball, Golf Section Playoffs Today
The Softball section playoffs continue today throughout Central Minnesota and the baseball playoffs start in many sections. Here's the schedule:
Softball:
Section 8-3-A
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Rocori, 10am
Little Falls vs. Alexandria, 12pm @ Cold Spring
Section 8-4-A
Sartell-St. Stephen at Elk River, 4pm
Moorhead vs. St. Cloud Crush, 4pm @ Elk River
Brainerd at STMA, 4:30pm
Section 6-2-A
Cathedral vs. Melrose, 5pm
Kimball vs. Albany, 5pm
Pierz vs. Pequot Lakes, 7pm
Baseball:
Section 8-3-A
Willmar at Rocori
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Alexandria
Section 5-3-A
Becker at Big Lake
Zimmerman at Princeton
Section 6-2-A
Holdingford at Annandale
Pillager at Royalton
Spectrum at Foley
Sauk Centre at Pierz
Melrose at Albany
Section 6A
St. John's Prep at BBE
Wednesday Baseball:
Section 8-4-A
Sartell-St. Stephen at STMA, 4:30
St. Cloud at Elk River, 4:30
Boys Golf:
Section 8-3-A Meet at Rich-Spring
Girls Golf:
Cathedral Invite at Wapicada Golf