Socially-Distance Fitness: Keeping Seniors Active Virtually

ST. CLOUD -- The new year is a time for change and for many people, putting a strong focus on health and wellness is at the top of the list.

With the stay-at-home order and area gyms and fitness clubs close or limited for months at a time, those fitness goals may need some help getting back on track.

Josh Pearson is the Director of the Spark Training Program at StaFit. He says with COVID-19 putting a greater risk on the elderly population they wanted to make sure they had the opportunity to get moving even from home.

They'll be able to pull it up on the computer, phone or tv and follow along and get moving. We offer about six different styles of Silver Sneakers throughout the week from dance classes, stretching, yoga, circuit training.

Pearson says you don't need to have any gym equipment to participate. He adds for those who are not tech savvy, they are willing to help get you set up.

They can call or email us, we are even willing to come out to an assisted living facility and show their staff how to get set up and do this.

StaFit is currently offering two Silver Sneaker classes per day Monday through Thursday on a virtual format.

Pearson says they hope by offering these programs virtually a large portion of the community affected by the pandemic stay safe, healthy and active.

To learn more you can visit their website or call 320-654-9090.

The WJON series "Socially-Distance Fitness" features opportunities for people to focus on their well-being to create a healthier you.