Snow Totals from Friday’s Snowstorm

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service says St. Cloud officially ended up with 2.5 inches of snow on Friday, which is more than what was expected for the city.

Pleasant Lake is reporting 3.1 inches of snow.

Kimball had 3 inches of snow.

The highest snow totals:

East St. Paul - 21"

Woodbury - 20"

Inver Grove Heights 18.9"

Rosemount 18"

Eagan 18"

Burnsville 17"

Apple Valley 16.5"

In southern Minnesota, the highest snow totals so far are 12.5 inches in Sanborn, 11.5 inches in Montgomery, and 11 inches in St. Peter.