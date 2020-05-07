Slow Down, Drive Sober During Fishing Opener Weekend

UNDATED -- You are reminded to slow down and don't drink and drive as you head out this weekend for the fishing opener.

The Minnesota State Patrol says during last year's opener law enforcement made 330 DWI arrests.

Earlier this week the Department of Public Safety said DWI arrests have been down since the Governor's Stay At Home order went into effect, but the numbers have been steadily rising each weekend.

Also, during last year's fishing opener weekend, six people were killed on Minnesota roads and 21 were seriously hurt.

Since March 16th this year there have been 41 deadly crashes with 45 deaths, compared to 33 crashes and 35 deaths during the same period last year.

State Troopers have issued 78 citations between March 27th and April 13th for speeds over 100 miles an hour, compared to 22 tickets during the same period last year.

The Minnesota State Patrol will be increasing enforcement this weekend along interstates and highways leading to popular fishing areas.