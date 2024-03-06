Skywarn Class In St. Cloud This Month

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - St. Cloud State University is offering a National Weather Service Certified Spotter class.

The Skywarn Training Session is March 26th from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm in the Wick Science Building.

The Department of Atmospheric and Hydrological Sciences and the student chapter of the American Meteorological Society will host the training. The class will train individuals how to safely observe storms, send reports of damage, and properly report funnel clouds or tornadoes to the National Weather Service.

The training is open to everyone, and those 16 and older will be a certified spotter for the National Weather Service at the end of the training.

To register, or for more information on the class, contact AHS professor Rachel Humphrey at rhumphrey@stcloudstate.edu.

