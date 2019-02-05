SJU Football Announces 2019 Schedule

The St. John's University football team announced its 2019 schedule Tuesday afternoon. The Johnnies finished 2018 12-1, including a perfect 8-0 mark in the MIAC.

SJU will open the season at the University of Wisconsin-Stout on September 7th before opening their home schedule two weeks later against Gustavus Adolphus.

The Johnnies will take on St. Thomas on October 19th at the brand-new Allianz Field in St. Paul.

All Games Saturday 1 PM Unless Noted

September 7th @ Stout

September 21st vs Gustavus

BYE

September 28th @ Carleton

October 5th vs Augsburg

October 12th vs Bethel

October 19th @ St. Thomas (Allianz Field) 1:10 PM

October 26th @ St. Olaf

November 2nd vs Concordia-Moorhead

November 9th @ Hamline

November 16th vs Rose-Hulman