Six Teenagers Hospitalized After Crash in Anoka County

HAM LAKE -- Six teenagers were taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in crashed in Anoka County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 11:00 p.m. Thursday in Ham Lake.

They say the early indications show that the vehicle containing six 17-year-olds was traveling at a high rate of speed when it crashed into a tree.

Get our free mobile app

Emergency responders took four of the teens to a local hospital by ambulance, the other two were taken to the hospital by air ambulance. Their conditions are not known.