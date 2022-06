GREEN BAY, WISC. - Midwest Vision Centers is now part of Shopko Optical.

Shopko Optical announced Monday the acquisition of 18 Midwest Vision Centers in Minnesota and North Dakota.

St. Cloud has one of each store, both are located on Division Street.

Midwest Vision Centers is Shopko Optical's seventh completed acquisition over the past six months and brings the company's total centers to 142 across 12 states.