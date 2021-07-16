The archery range is expected to be completed and open by September 1, 2021.

A new archery range will be opening Milaca, according to a press release. "The City of Milaca is proud to announce the construction of an archery range north of the Milaca Municipal Airport on 110th Avenue. Project completion date is set for September 1, 2021," the release reads.

The range will consist of 18 shooting stations on a raised platform described as "concrete pads beneath an overhead awning." Covered targets will be placed anywhere from 15-70 yards away from each station. The range will also have three broadhead shooting pits as well as a 3D walking course featuring 14 different targets including deer, bear, and wolf placed throughout a path in the woods. Targets will have a scoring pattern for archers to gauge their skill by.

According to Mary Mickelson, Administrative Assistant / Activities Coordinator for the City of Milaca, Milaca has a "thriving" archery following. The Milaca School District archery program currently boasts over 130 participants, and the city looks forward to opening the archery range -- which will be free and open May through October from sunrise to sunset -- to both the school and community to participate in the competitive sport and recreational activity. While the cost to use will be free to participants, donations will be accepted and sponsorships available.

