Shoes, Air Pods and an Xbox Stolen in St. Cloud

The St. Cloud Police Department is reporting a couple of burglaries. Kelly Simondet from Tri-County Crimestoppers joined me on WJON. He says one was reported Saturday at a residence in the 300 block of 6th Avenue South where a couple pairs of shoes were taken, Apple air pods, school supplies and an Xbox One gaming system.

The other burglary in St. Cloud reported by Police was at a business on the 1000 block of 4th Street Southeast Sunday. Simondet says the suspects used a crowbar to enter through some glass doors and did some damage to the business.

If you have information on any unsolved crimes in the Stearns, Benton or Sherburne County area please report information by calling Crimestoppers at 1-800-255-1301, online at tricountycrimestoppers.org and click on submit a tip or use the P3 mobile app and submit your information that way.

