Shirley Mae Tenter, 81, Sauk Rapids

July 3, 1935 - May 24, 2017

Shirley was born July 3, 1935 in Cleveland, MN to Klem & Zilpha (Skipton) Randall. She married James Tenter on Nov. 3, 1956 in Le Sueur, MN. Shirley worked as a Registered Nurse at the St. Cloud Hospital and at the St. Cloud VA Medical Center for a number of years. Shirley was a member of First Presbyterian Church in St. Cloud where she was a Deaconess for three terms and also a church Elder. She was a life member of the St. Cloud VFW Post #428 Auxiliary and the Good Sam Club. Shirley was an avid camper, stayed busy as a volunteer in the community for “Dogs for the Deaf” and Meals on Wheels. She had the gift of gab and loved visiting with others. Shirley was a very social woman who had a great sense of humor and loved dancing.