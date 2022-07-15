Shirley Emma Friebe, 79, Eagle Bend

March 4, 1943 - July 12, 2022

Shirley Emma Friebe, 79, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022 as the result of an automobile crash in Little Falls, Minnesota. Shirley will be missed by many, but there is great hope and peace in knowing she has reached her Heavenly Home and is in the presence of her Lord and Savior.

Shirley was born in Albany, Minnesota on March 4, 1943 to Ervin and Frances (Schuenemann) Richter.

Survivors include children: George (Leann) Platz, Jr., Jayne (Brian) Hartmann, Kevin (Stephanie) Friebe, Mark (Erma) Friebe, Michael Friebe; stepchildren: Deborah Burks (Don), Steven Friebe, Marjet (Grant) Knight, Mary (Lyle) Fester, Annmarie Friebe (step-daughter-in-law); siblings: Arvin (Ginelle) Richter, Dale (Judy) Richter, Kenneth Richter, Beverly Rodenwald, Darlene (David) Dinndorf, and Beneta Eggert; 19 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Shirley was preceded in death by her husband Otto Friebe; stepson-Daniel Friebe; and brother Richard Richter.

Funeral Services will be held on Monday, July 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota. Visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. Burial will follow at the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud.