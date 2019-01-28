Shirley E. Koprek, 80, Sauk Rapids

May 5, 1938 - January 27, 2019

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 2, 2019 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Shirley E. Koprek, age 80, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. She endured living with Lewy Body Dementia for several years and fought the disease with dignity and grace. Rev. Bruce Timm will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Shirley was born May 5, 1938 in Popple Creek to Emil & Frieda (Trushenski) Golembeski. She was united in marriage to Lloyd Koprek on June 20, 1959 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Shirley was an active member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. She worked as a para educator at Madison Elementary for 26 years until her retirement. Shirley enjoyed spending time with family and friends, baking, sewing, playing cards, dancing, and traveling to the family cabin in Longville.

Survivors include her husband, Lloyd of Sauk Rapids; children, Janet Renn of Sartell, Rick (Susan) Koprek of Kimball and Scott (Stephanie) Koprek of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Dace, Kari, Hannah, Maxwell, Molly and Megan; and great grandchildren, Lillian, Brody and Lyla. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Marcel and Norbert Golembeski.

The family would like to thank CentraCare and Heartland Hospice, and the Country Manor Community for the wonderful care given to Shirley.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.