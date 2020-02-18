Shirley Ann Waldecker, 81, Clear Lake

August 29, 1938 - February 15, 2020

Memorial Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 22, 2020 at South Santiago Lutheran Church, Clear Lake for Shirley Ann Waldecker who passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Hollie Holt-Woehl will officiate and burial will be at the Danish Cemetery in rural Becker at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker.

Shirley A. Waldecker, also known as Grandma Shirley, was born on August 29, 1938 to Harry and Lillie (Goodale) Dahl in Clear Lake. She grew up on the family farm. She was united in marriage to Dale Doering, they later divorced, but remained friends until his death. After the divorce, she moved back to the family farm. Shirley then married, Arlo Waldecker on March 7, 1987 in Foley. She worked as a Press Operator and Quality Control at Darter Plastics in Becker for 20 years. She enjoyed watching and feeding birds, camping, walking, cooking, and getting together with her family. Shirley was very strong willed and independent. Most importantly, she was proud of her family and Danish heritage.

She is survived by her children, Lee (Cathy) Doering of Kimball, Brenda (Danny) Jergenson of Clear Lake, and Rick Doering of Becker; grandchildren, Tanya Jergenson (Chad Erickson) of Clear Lake and Robyn (Jason) Lauermann of Clear Lake; step grandchildren, Shawn (Tracy) Theis of South Haven and Brian (Chandra) Theis of South Haven; great grandchildren, Cassie, Allexia, Jacob, and Kaitlyn; and step great grandchildren, Izak, Jordyn, Kennedy, Adam, Allison, and Alexa. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Arlo; great grandson, Eli Lauermann; sisters, Verna Bisson, Alice McCalla and Doris Lietha.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.