Shirley A. Leabch, 78, St. Cloud

December 23, 1941 - January 10, 2020

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 pm Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for Shirley Leabch who died Friday at Sterling Park Care Center in Waite Park. The Rev. LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will be in Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery near Little Falls. Visitation will be from 4-8 pm Monday at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud and 1 hour prior to services Tuesday at the church in St. Cloud. Parish prayers will be at 4pm Monday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Shirley was born December 23, 1941 in her grandparents’ home in St. Cloud to Andrew & Marian (Eizenhoefer) Reiter. She married Floyd O. Leabch, Jr. on August 29, 1961 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Rockville. Shirley worked as a waitress for various restaurants in the St. Cloud area and also worked as an administrative assistant at Stearns Manufacturing. She is a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud and the Christian Women. Shirley was an avid Minnesota Twins and Vikings fan. She loved the challenge of a crossword puzzle, spending time at the cabin, taking coffee breaks with friends and most of all, spending time with her grandkids. Shirley truly showed her love for her kids and was always there for them.

Survivors include her husband, Floyd Jr. of St. Cloud; children, James of St. Cloud; Robert (Tammy) of St. Cloud; Dennis of Sauk Centre; Kimberly (Jeffery) Brannan of St. Augusta; Tammy of St. Cloud; Douglas (Heather) of St. Cloud; Jeremiah (Jen) of Pelican Rapids; brothers and sisters, William (Eileen) Reiter of Eden Valley; Gloria Reiter of Eden Valley; Daniel (Wanda) Reiter of Eden Valley; Janet (Art) Johnson of Dawson; Gary (Laura) Reiter of Eden Valley; Sharon (Randy) Seilander of Litchfield; Wanda (Brian) Meyer of Spicer; Charles (Audrey) Reiter of Eden Valley; Donna Silbernickel of Hutchinson; Patricia Reiter of St. Cloud; 9 grandchildren, 8 step grandchildren and many great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Michelle, son, Michael, 2 infant siblings, and brother-in-law, Michael Silbernickel.