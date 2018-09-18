Sherwin F. Danielson, 75, Princeton

March 9, 1943 - September 17, 2018

Memorial Services will be at 2:00 PM on Saturday, September 22, 2018, at Karmel Covenant Church in Princeton, MN, for Sherwin F. Danielson, age 75. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by family at the St. Cloud Hospital on September 17, 2018, after battling cancer. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church. Pastor Gary Tonn will officiate. Burial will be in Karmel Covenant Cemetery following the service.

Sherwin Floyd Danielson was born on March 9, 1943, in Forest City, Iowa, to Floyd and Emma (Sunde) Danielson. After he graduated from high school, Sherwin attended Waldorf College for two years and worked alongside his father at the Danielson SuperValu grocery store. Later he enrolled into the U.S. Navy and served his country honorably in Hong Kong, Hawaii, Guam, and Vietnam on the aircraft carrier “USS Hornet.” Soon after his service in the military, Sherwin attended Mankato State and earned his degree in Business Management and Accounting. Sherwin married Karen Volberg Birkestrand on August 10, 1968, and they recently celebrated their 50th anniversary. He walked proudly in his faith as a member of Karmel Covenant Church. Sherwin was also a member of the Gideons and shared his faith through the distribution of the Bible and participating in prison ministry. He also had a passion for playing the piano when no one was listening, building and displaying model trains in his home, and fishing. Above all else, Sherwin cherished time with his family and shared devotionals every day. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Sherwin is survived by his wife, Karen of Princeton, MN; children, Timothy (Kristy) Danielson of Mora, MN, Robert (Erica) Danielson of Adel, IA, and Michael (Amanda) Danielson of Greenville, NC; grandchildren, Faye, Evelyn, Hayden, and Isaac; siblings, Gloria (Dennis) Fitzsimmons of Winter Haven, FL, Roger (Sherrill) Danielson of Ocala, FL, and Arlin (Cathy) Danielson of Eden Prairie, MN. He is preceded in death by his parents.

In lieu of flowers, Sherwin’s wish was for memorials to go to the Gideons. Donations can be made at www.gideons.org.