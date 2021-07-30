Sheriff’s Office Taking Applications For Youth Explorer’s Program

ST. CLOUD -- Does your child have an interest in a public safety career?

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office is now taking applications for their Explorer's Program.

Sergeant Steven Nohner says the program teaches kids the procedures, response tactics and protocols law enforcement officers deal with on a daily basis.

The first few weeks is some classroom type training to help them advance to a point where we can give them the option to go out with our deputies and see first hand street work.

The program is for kids ages 15-21 and runs every Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:15 p.m. at the Law Enforcement Center.

Nohner says many of the deputies within the sheriff's office have gone through the program.

There is several members of our department who went through the Explorer's program, including Sheriff Steve Soyka. There is probably 30 members of our current staff who have gone through law enforcement programs like this and are now working for us.

Nohner says they are holding an informational meeting August 8th at 6:00 p.m. inside the Law Enforcement Center to help answer any questions.

The Explorer’s Program has been in existence since 1976.

Interested youth are required to attend the informational meeting with their parents or guardians. Please RSVP Sgt. Steven Nohner by emailing at Steve.Nohner@co.stearns.mn.us