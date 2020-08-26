Sheriff: St. Cloud Man Arrested After Chase Near Little Falls

LITTLE FALLS -- A St. Cloud man has been arrested after allegedly leading police on a short chase.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says at about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday they responded to the area of the Walmart store in Little Falls to help police with a theft complaint.

While en route they learned the suspect left in a vehicle. A deputy spotted the vehicle east of Little Falls and tried to stop it. Deputies say the vehicle took off driving through yards and at one point hitting the deputy's squad car. The suspect then ran on foot but was later found with the help of a police dog.

The Sheriff's Office says 36-year-old Craig Zuleger of St. Cloud was arrested and taken to the Morrison County Jail.