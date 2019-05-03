Sheriff: Several Mailboxes Damaged North of Pierz

PIERZ -- Authorities in Morrison County have been getting several calls of mailboxes being damaged.

The vandalism is taking place along Highway 25, north of Pierz.

Sheriff Shawn Larsen says it appears the damage happened sometime between late Thursday night and early Friday morning.

He says the suspect(s) are using sandbags from the construction signs posted in the area to cause the damage.

Anyone with information about the damaged mailboxes is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.