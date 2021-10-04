Sheriff: Nine-Year-Old Boy Died In ATV Crash

HILLMAN -- A nine-year-old boy has died in an ATV Crash.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they were called just after 5:00 p.m. Sunday on a report of an ATV accident with injuries on private property along 103rd Street, southeast of Hillman.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 10-year-old boy from Hillman was driving a Polaris side-by-side ATV and he had a 9-year-old boy with him, also from Hillman.

The side-by-side ATV was traveling near a cornfield on private property when the operator lost control and the side-by-side ATV eventually flipped, ejecting both the driver and passenger.

Life-saving measures were performed on the passenger at the scene but were unsuccessful. The 9-year-old male passenger later died at the scene.

The 10-year-old driver was taken to St. Cloud Hospital by a family member where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

This case is under investigation and details of the juveniles involved are not being released at this time.

