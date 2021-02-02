Sheriff: 3 Arrested While Protesting Enbridge Pipeline

DULUTH -- Three people have been arrested while trying to stop construction on the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline in northern Minnesota.

The Carlton County Sheriff's Office says officers were called at about 3:30 p.m. Monday on a report of people trespassing on a construction site.

Protesters numbering less than a dozen got into the area of the pipeline and one of them, an adult man, got onto a pipe as it was being lowered into a trench filled with water.

Area fire departments were called in to assist in the event a trench rescue would be needed.

As an ambulance was also being dispatched two other protesters blocked it. Those two men, both from another state, were arrested and are facing misdemeanor charges.

At about 10:30 p.m. Monday the one remaining suspect, 31-year-old Jeffrey Nichols-Haining, was arrested. He is facing gross misdemeanor trespass charges.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app